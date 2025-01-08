Private Client Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $346.88. The stock had a trading volume of 251,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $255.12 and a 1 year high of $358.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

