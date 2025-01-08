Private Client Services LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Private Client Services LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $732,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,736 shares. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

