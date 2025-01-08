Private Client Services LLC Purchases 291 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.19. 2,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $81.49.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.97%.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

