Private Client Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Private Client Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,873,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after buying an additional 377,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period.

XLSR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 38,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,018. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $556.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

