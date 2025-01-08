Private Client Services LLC Sells 327 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Client Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,009,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.