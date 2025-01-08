Private Client Services LLC Sells 5,006 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Client Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,157. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.