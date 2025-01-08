Q2 Earnings Forecast for Carvana Issued By William Blair

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Carvana in a research report issued on Monday, January 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.12.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $198.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19,886.89 and a beta of 3.38. Carvana has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $268.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $50,531,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 124.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after buying an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,440,089.10. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total transaction of $46,792,532.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,362,982.76. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,051,908 shares of company stock valued at $218,824,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

