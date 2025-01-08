Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 115,682 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 88,697 shares.The stock last traded at $17.71 and had previously closed at $17.67.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th.
Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
