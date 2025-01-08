Quantum-Si Incorporated Announces $50 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

On January 3, 2025, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) disclosed entering into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to initiate a registered direct offering. This move involves the issuance and sale of 15,625,000 shares of the company’s Class A common stock at a price of $3.20 per share. The total gross proceeds anticipated from this Registered Direct Offering are $50 million, which excludes the deduction of placement agents’ fees and other associated offering expenses.

The Registered Direct Offering is expected to conclude on January 6, 2025, subject to the fulfillment of customary closing conditions. Quantum-Si plans to allocate the net proceeds generated from this funding towards various future goals, notably focusing on product development initiatives, such as advancing its Proteus™ platform, facilitating general commercialization, enhancing manufacturing processes, boosting research and development efforts, in addition to addressing general corporate requirements encompassing working capital, capital expenditures, and administrative expenses.

Contained within the Purchase Agreement are affirmations, commitments, and agreements by Quantum-Si. Encompassed within this agreement are the standard closing prerequisites, indemnification responsibilities, and other obligations related to liabilities arising under the Securities Act of 1933. The representations and covenants made in the Purchase Agreement were specifically formulated for the designated agreements, solely benefiting the involved parties and possibly subjected to prearranged constraints.

Throughout the 45-day period succeeding the conclusion of the Registered Direct Offering, Quantum-Si is bound by certain restrictions. These include refraining from issuing any shares of Common Stock or Common Stock equivalents and from submitting any registration statement or amendments, apart from conditions such as prospectus supplement filings in the context of this Registered Direct Offering or other defined scenarios.

Concurrently with the Registered Direct Offering, Quantum-Si engaged in a placement agency agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, who will serve as the exclusive placement agent on a reasonable best efforts basis. The company is set to compensate the Placement Agent with a cash fee equivalent to 6.0% of the overall gross proceeds obtained from the Registered Direct Offering.

The distribution of Shares is executed in compliance with the company’s effective registration statement on Form S-3 and a related Prospectus Supplement filed on January 3, 2025. The Purchase Agreement and the Placement Agency Agreement outlines are not exhaustive in their current descriptions and are supplemented by the complete versions, provided as attachments to this report.

Additionally, on January 3, 2025, Quantum-Si disseminated a press release announcing the pricing details of the Registered Direct Offering, as delineated in Exhibit 99.1 appended to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The official exemplification of Quantum-Si’s endeavor is elaborated in the attached Exhibit 99.1, defining the pricing and particulars regarding the offering.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

