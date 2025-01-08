Raymond James Increases Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUG. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.55.

TSE LUG opened at C$30.64 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$35.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$440.77 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

