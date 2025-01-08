Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 1302319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RC shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 25.6% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Ready Capital by 5.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 341,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

