Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SWK traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.58. 201,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

