Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 8th (CVLT, DANOY, E, FRT, IHG, KLG, KMB, LDOS, LEN, MPX)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 8th:
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $145.00 target price on the stock.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.
Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $121.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $192.00 price target on the stock.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
