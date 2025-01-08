Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cencora Q2 Earnings

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cencora in a research note issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.11 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $20.75 EPS.

Get Cencora alerts:

COR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.

Cencora Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $233.78 on Monday. Cencora has a 12-month low of $208.58 and a 12-month high of $253.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.