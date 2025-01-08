Reviewing Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) & Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stryve Foods and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sow Good 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sow Good has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.78%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

40.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Stryve Foods has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods -79.07% -2,100.61% -47.85% Sow Good 4.47% 8.15% 4.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and Sow Good”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods $19.36 million 0.17 -$19.04 million ($5.47) -0.15 Sow Good $40.13 million 0.80 -$3.06 million $0.25 12.52

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sow Good, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sow Good beats Stryve Foods on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

(Get Free Report)

Stryve Foods, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails. The company distributes its products through retail channels, including grocery, club stores, and other retail outlets; convenience store; mass merchants; and directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as directly to consumer through the Amazon and Walmart platforms. Stryve Foods, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.