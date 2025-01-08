Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 14.4% – Still a Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) traded up 14.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 122,046,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 58,214,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Up 14.4 %
The stock has a market cap of £5.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.15.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
