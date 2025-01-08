Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Up 14.4% – Time to Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) traded up 14.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 122,046,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 58,214,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

