Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Up 21.9% – Time to Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 32,433,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 40,291,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
