Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 20% – What’s Next?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 300,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 674,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.