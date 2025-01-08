RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Mizuho

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

NYSE:RPM traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $121.59. The stock had a trading volume of 217,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,831. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.13. RPM International has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,017.22. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $497,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,297.98. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in RPM International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

