RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
RSA Insurance Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.
About RSA Insurance Group
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
