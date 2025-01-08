Ryan J. Watts Sells 29,266 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $591,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,778.62. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,671. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.