Ryan J. Watts Sells 29,266 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $591,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,778.62. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,671. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,939 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 128,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.