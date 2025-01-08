Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Trading 16.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 501,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 176,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sable Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Sable Resources

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

Recommended Stories

