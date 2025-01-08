Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Shares of SGMT stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $20.71.
Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company’s lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.
