Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 71626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

