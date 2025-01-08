SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Down 0.2 %
SeaChange International stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.
SeaChange International Company Profile
