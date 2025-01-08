SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Trading Up 15.6% – What’s Next?

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.41. 25,299,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 51,369,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

SEALSQ Stock Down 26.2 %

SEALSQ Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

Featured Stories

