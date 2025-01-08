Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.39 ($0.05). 13,133,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 8,467,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of £178.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.98, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Michael Brown sold 159,652,752 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £7,982,637.60 ($9,958,380.24). Also, insider Kate Hill acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,475.05). Insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

