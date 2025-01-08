ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTAN. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $101.00 on Monday. ServiceTitan has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

