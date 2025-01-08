Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.80 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.49), with a volume of 1043032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.10 ($1.52).

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 140.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,977.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index.

Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion, extends to 2.7 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

