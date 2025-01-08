Shearwater Capital LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,827 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,215,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,363,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,240,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,330,000 after purchasing an additional 257,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.30. 327,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,947. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.