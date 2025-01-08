Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $90-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.71 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.200 EPS.
Simulations Plus Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $610.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.80.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,442,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,336,467.84. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.
