Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Insider Thomas N. Schmitt Sells 637 Shares

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $30,454.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,965.52. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $55.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $300.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,296,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,528,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after acquiring an additional 158,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after acquiring an additional 77,354 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 874,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,618 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

