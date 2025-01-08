SL Advisors LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SL Advisors LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 11,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 256,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 622.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 197,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $44.13.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 124.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

