Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Down 2.5% After Insider Selling

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.28 and last traded at $45.28. 6,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 352,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Specifically, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 10,937 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $496,649.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,178,252.56. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $185,409.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,226,191.49. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $108,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,618.90. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of -1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($1.22). Equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,081,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,016,000 after purchasing an additional 722,226 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,204,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 671,728 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 28.7% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,340,000 after acquiring an additional 466,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after acquiring an additional 142,033 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.