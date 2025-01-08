Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 162,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 162,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Sonoro Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -6.76.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.