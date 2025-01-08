Soraya Benchikh Buys 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Soraya Benchikh purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,950 ($36.80) per share, with a total value of £147.50 ($184.01).

On Wednesday, December 4th, Soraya Benchikh bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,940 ($36.68) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($183.38).

On Wednesday, November 6th, Soraya Benchikh bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,819 ($35.17) per share, with a total value of £140.95 ($175.84).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,962 ($36.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.21, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,228.78 ($27.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,010 ($37.55). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,874.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,750.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,794.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.93) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

