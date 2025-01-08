South Bow FY2024 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for South Bow in a report released on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for South Bow’s FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOBO. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on South Bow in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on South Bow in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

South Bow stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52. South Bow has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

