Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 439,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 525,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Company Profile

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

