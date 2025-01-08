SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s Largest Position

Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 16.2% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $23,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after buying an additional 3,176,679 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,094,000 after acquiring an additional 461,035 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,491,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,020,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,893,000 after purchasing an additional 512,054 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPYV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. 1,856,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.