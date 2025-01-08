Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,266,000 after purchasing an additional 572,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $163.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $200.53.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

