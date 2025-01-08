StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.85. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.23% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

