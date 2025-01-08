StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Trading Down 1.5 %
OPOF stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.38%.
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
