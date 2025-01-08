Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.18, but opened at $27.94. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 50,303 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of -2.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

