Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.18, but opened at $27.94. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.11, with a volume of 50,303 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.
Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Structure Therapeutics Company Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
