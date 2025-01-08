Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.21. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 607 shares.

Studio City International Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%.

Institutional Trading of Studio City International

About Studio City International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Studio City International worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

