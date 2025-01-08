Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $37,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,006 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,966.86. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $37,490.00.

On Monday, December 30th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $36,520.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $36,190.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $34,940.00.

On Friday, December 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.

On Friday, December 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $35,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $37,090.00.

On Monday, December 9th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $37,220.00.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMC opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $40.75.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream

About Summit Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

