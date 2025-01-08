Susan Wiseman Sells 14,000 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $637,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 199,520 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,150.40. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,858,158.90.

On Monday, December 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,790 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $125,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,557 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $128,123.14.

On Monday, November 18th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,853 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $132,735.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 910,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,351. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.11.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Braze by 146.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,998 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,794,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,494,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 612,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,925,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Braze by 21.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after buying an additional 279,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

