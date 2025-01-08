Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.83. The company had a trading volume of 182,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,246. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 20,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

