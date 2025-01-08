Susquehanna Raises Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target to $16.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $847.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,914.39. The trade was a 75.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $578,221.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,464.55. This represents a 31.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,710. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 403,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 351,421 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,705,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $2,980,000.



Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

