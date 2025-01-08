Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03). Approximately 81,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 620,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

Synairgen Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of £4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.33 and a beta of -2.23.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen is a respiratory drug discovery and development company founded by University of Southampton Professors Stephen Holgate, Donna Davies and Ratko Djukanovic. The business, focused primarily on lung viral defence in asthma and COPD, uses its differentiating human biology BioBank platform and world-renowned international academic KOL network to discover and develop novel therapies for respiratory disease.

Synairgen is conducting a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial in COVID-19 patients (SG016).

